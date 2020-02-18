US Bancorp DE Buys 856 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 233,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,998,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 142,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. 262,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

