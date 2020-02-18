US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,651 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PRGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 1,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,998. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

