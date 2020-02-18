Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 62,503 shares of company stock worth $660,305 over the last ninety days. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.27. Upwork Inc has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

