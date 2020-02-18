Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $516,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.27. 155,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average is $144.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

