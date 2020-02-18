United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 900 to GBX 1,100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Utilities Group traded as high as GBX 1,047 ($13.77) and last traded at GBX 1,036.50 ($13.63), with a volume of 2316422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC cut United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 965.89 ($12.71).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 985.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

