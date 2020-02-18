United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Cut by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,930,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.27. 378,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,613. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $121.48 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

