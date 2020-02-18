United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 38.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 287,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,943,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

