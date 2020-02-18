United Bank Purchases 239 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Bank grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $7.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,147,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,936,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $368.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

