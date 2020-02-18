Unilever NV (UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 18th

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.452 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Unilever has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. 516,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

