Unilever NV (UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 18th

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.452 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Unilever has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.
NYSE:UN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. 516,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
