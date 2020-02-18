Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.452 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Unilever has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

UL stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

