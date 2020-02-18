UNI COIN Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, UNI COIN has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005317 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and OEX. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $31.23 million and approximately $10.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000262 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

