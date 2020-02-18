Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 218.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 330,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

