UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $355.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $355.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.45.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.95 on Tuesday, hitting $319.00. 38,124,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,100,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.49 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

