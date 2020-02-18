Trust Investment Advisors Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,545 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,980,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,422.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

