Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Stock Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trueblue by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trueblue by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trueblue by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 4,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,240. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $651.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Trueblue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

