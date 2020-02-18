TROY 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $1.85 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.65 or 0.03081018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00239832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00153622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

