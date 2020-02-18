TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.35

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 62772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 million and a PE ratio of -31.36.

In other news, Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,730,777.85. Also, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,875.

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

