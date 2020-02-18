Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $36.00 at DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 845,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $58.24.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 422,513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

