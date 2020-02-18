Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.57

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 6706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

