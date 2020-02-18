Trias Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1.55 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

