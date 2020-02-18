TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.62

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 10838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 884,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 802,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.