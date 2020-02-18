TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.62

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 10838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
