TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.69-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $681-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.52 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.11.

TRU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

