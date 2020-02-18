TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-$3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.857-$2.872 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.18 EPS.

TRU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.