Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Trade Desk worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $94,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,368.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,839 shares of company stock valued at $47,004,930. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.57. 709,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,628. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.87 and its 200-day moving average is $242.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.24.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.