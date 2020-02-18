Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $2.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,285,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.48. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

