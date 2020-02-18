Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,841,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,071,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.35. 12,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,117. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

