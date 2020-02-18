Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,506 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

