Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

