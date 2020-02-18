Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $15.35 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 119,262.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

IWN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.62. 43,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

