Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $223.09 and a 52 week high of $283.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.60.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

