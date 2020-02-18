Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 40,674 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 273.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,674 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 comprises approximately 0.4% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 5.55% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 6,144.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

NYSEARCA URTY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $92.34.

