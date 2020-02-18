TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 129,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

