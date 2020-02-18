Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,926. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.