TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TIVO. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ TIVO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TiVo has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $867.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 4,130.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TiVo by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of TiVo by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

