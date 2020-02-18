Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 1.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.61, approximately 1,548,482 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,076,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at $76,534,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $3,556,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $1,805,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $3,484,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Tilray by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

