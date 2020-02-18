TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. 4,621,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,349,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

