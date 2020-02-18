TI Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. 3,603,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

