TI Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 3,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.