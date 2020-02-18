TI Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 137.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 97,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,415. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.