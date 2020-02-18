TI Trust Inc. Invests $77,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.14%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

