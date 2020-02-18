TI Trust Inc. Invests $70,000 in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,877.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.03. 71,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

