TI Trust Inc. Invests $171,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $564.53. The company had a trading volume of 278,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,576. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

