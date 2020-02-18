TI Trust Inc. Invests $142,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after acquiring an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,531,000 after acquiring an additional 246,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,674. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

