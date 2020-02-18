Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00482059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.66 or 0.06296085 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

