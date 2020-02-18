The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 13.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 34.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter worth about $423,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 89,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

