The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS MNIQQ opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.24.

The McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

