The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

KO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. 9,943,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,349,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.