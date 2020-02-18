Tervita (TSE:TEV) Shares Down 1.2%

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.56, 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 31,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.66 million and a PE ratio of -34.05.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

