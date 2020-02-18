TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Trading Down 6.5%

TerraVest Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, approximately 125 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

About TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

