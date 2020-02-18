Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,279 shares of company stock worth $1,861,720. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

TPX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.58. 20,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,562. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

